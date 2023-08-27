Owner promises to renovate decaying Stockwell House if plans for three new homes approved

Stockwell House

The owners of Stockwell House, Tettenhall, want to build three cottages in the grounds, to fund the restoration of the Georgian mansion which is 'in a very poor condition' .

Wolverhampton Council refused a similar plan, but with five new homes, from Fusion Properties last year but after enlisting the help of heritage consultants a new application was submitted earlier this month.

The Stockwell End mansion lies within the Tettenhall Green Conservation Area and is in the Tettenhall Historic Settlement Archaeological Priority Area identified in the Black Country Historic Landscape.

Chartered Town Planner and Historic Environment Consultant David Burton-Pye MBE has written a 29 page report supporting the application.

Mr Burton-Pye told Wolverhampton Council the mansion is in dire need of restoration as with every passing month the structure is weakening and parts of the interior are exposed to the elements.

He said: "Stockwell House is in a poor state or repair and needs financial investment to allow for restoration works to commence.

"In considering the environmental effects of the proposal, the long-term goal of bringing Stockwell House n beneficial use and restoring it back to its former glory, will be a positive effect of the proposal.

"The property is in a very poor condition and there is priority to ensure the building be wind and watertight so that the interior can be refurbished. Longer term, this listed property will require an ongoing maintenance programme to allow for regular maintenance to take place."

As well as refurbishing the main mansion another building within its grounds, Grooms Cottage, which faces onto Danescourt Road where a new access road will be built.

First built in 1758, Stockwell House boasted one of the most impressive gardens in Wolverhampton and underwent major renovations in the 19th Century. The new plans includes an extension to the main property.

Mr Burton-Pye added: "The works will incorporate a sympathetic single storey extension, reinstating a former glasshouse/orangery on the south east side elevation and the former wing on the main south-west elevation."

Stockwell House has been empty for years and the previous owners were served with Tidy Up notice by Wolverhampton Council. The current owner Gerard Bailey, who founded Fusion Properties, described the house as "uninhabitable" in the planning application form.

Mr Burton-Pye added: "It is emphasised that the property is in an extremely poor state of repair with no maintenance for many years as has been noted by various parties in previous reports.

"As a result of the condition of the building, safe access was not possible to all rooms due to various defects largely arising from failure of the roof structure where long standing water leaks have lead to extensive decay."