College engineers gear up 'Delorean' kart for Wolverhampton Krazy Races soapbox derby

The Back to the Defining Futures kart is ready to roll

Tutors from the City of Wolverhampton College will be competing in their wacky Delorean style wheels based on the Hollywood movie at the event in Queen Square which starts at 10.45am.

The team of three automotive and engineering tutors have spent the last four months building the four-wheeler which pays homage to the famous time travelling car featured in the film starring Michael J Fox.

The college says they combined their do-it-yourself, automotive and engineering skills to create the road-worthy kart titled Back to the Defining Futures based on the college's 'Defining Futures' motto.

Last year’s Krazy Races in Wolverhampton drew large crowds

Team member Dan Shorter, an engineering tutor based at the Paget Road campus, said: "The project has been a great opportunity to work with my colleagues in the automotive department and combine our skills and knowledge to build the kart and demonstrate what we were doing to students from both subject areas.

"We're really looking forward to race day and hope that our kart will stand up to the challenges of the course and that we can proudly lift the winner's trophy."

The college which offers automotive and engineering courses is among the numerous teams in hand-crafted karts lining up to navigate the 350m Krazy Races soapbox derby obstacle course including chicanes and a water feature.

It is the second time that the race is being held in the city and thousands of soapbox derby fans are expected to cheer on the adventurous downhill racers as they roll past the iconic former Beatties building.

The fun event organised by Krazy Races Events in partnership with Wolverhampton Council starts at 10.45am with a track procession.