Care home carnival open day branded a success by Lord Mayor

Carnival time! Sava Ilic, manager Claire Taylor, Gifty Boakye, front left, Imogen Tranter, resident Lilly Ilic and Rosa Ilic

Lord Mayor Dr Michael Hardacre and Mayoress Lynn Hardacre enjoyed Thursday's afternoon of entertainment as well as learning about what the home has to offer.

The Lord Mayor said: “I had the pleasure of looking around Maplebrook Care Home and what a revelation it was. The home has been beautifully refurbished and it was a pleasure to meet the care staff who are so committed to ensuring those in their care have a fulfilled life.”

Alexandra White sang popular songs as visitors play games such as hook a duck, pin the trunk on the elephant, tin can alley game and the chance to win prizes in the raffle.

Maplebrook’s General Manager Claire Taylor said “We are really pleased with how the day went and we appreciate the Lord Mayor taking time out of his busy schedule to come and spend some time with us. It was really important to us to show people not only the home and the facilities, but also to meet the team and get to know us.

"We hope that the open day gave people a chance to see the work that we are doing as well as enjoy a range of entertainment and activities that were available.”

Maplebrook Care home offers specialist nursing care for adults with complex medical and mental health conditions including dementia, mental health including schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder, neuro-disability including Parkinson’s disease and Huntington’s disease, spinal injury, Motor Neurone Disease, acquired brain injuries, life-limiting conditions, and end-of-life care.

Since opening, the Johnson Street home has provided 50 new jobs and once fully occupied will have a team of over 200 people.