Wolverhampton's Mander Centre to welcome new restaurant within days

By Daniel WaltonWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton residents are all set to say hello to the newest restaurant to open in the Mander Centre next week.

Shoppers in the Mander Centre can soon enjoy eating at a new Mexican restaurant
Mexican restaurant Hello Tacos is setting up shop next to Wilko on the ground floor of the city's shopping centre and set to open its doors at the beginning of next month.

The new restaurant will officially welcome its first customer at 10.30 am on Saturday, September 2, when they have also planned a series of events to celebrate the grand occasion.

On the day customers will be able to have a go at a spin the wheel to win prizes, and also take advantage of promotional meal prices, and meet the new owners.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

