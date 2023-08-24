Wolverhampton's Mander Centre to welcome new restaurant within days

Mexican restaurant Hello Tacos is setting up shop next to Wilko on the ground floor of the city's shopping centre and set to open its doors at the beginning of next month.
The new restaurant will officially welcome its first customer at 10.30 am on Saturday, September 2, when they have also planned a series of events to celebrate the grand occasion.
On the day customers will be able to have a go at a spin the wheel to win prizes, and also take advantage of promotional meal prices, and meet the new owners.