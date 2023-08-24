Wolverhampton Halls set to re-open for a second successful season

The Halls Wolverhampton

The revamped Civic Halls burst back into life in May, marking the end of an eight year renovation project to the tune of £48m.

It saw 25 shows staged between May 26 and July 13, with Britpop legends Blur marking its official reopening with a sell-out show.

After a hiatus during August, a full programme of music, comedy and live events is planned for the rest of 2023.

Highlights during September include Mrs Brown's Boys - Mrs Brown Rides again, multi million selling pop star Seal and Dexys as well as Russell Brand who will be performing stand up comedy show Bipolarisation. It will culminate with the 27th anniversary of Blast Off, with indie classics set to entertain a sell out crowd at The Halls and the Wulfrun Hall next door.