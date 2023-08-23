Son of former Wolverhampton Council leader who died after cancer battle is chosen to contest father’s old seat in by-election

Councillor Ian Brookfield

Paul Brookfield is set to stand as the party’s candidate for Bushbury South and Low Hill, previously represented by Cllr Brookfield. The by-election will be held on Thursday, September 28, and if successful, Paul will join his mother Paula Brookfield, who is also a councillor for the same ward.

Ian Brookfield, 57, joined the Labour Party in 1990 and was first elected to the council in 1995 as member for Bushbury. He later represented Oxley and Fallings Park and served as mayor from 2015-16, becoming leader in 2019.

Paul Brookfield

Born and raised in Liverpool, proud Everton supporter Cllr Brookfield first trained as an auxiliary nurse in a mental hospital before becoming a qualified nurse working in hospitals across his home city. It was during this time that he met wife Paula, who was a ward manager. The couple moved to Wolverhampton more than 30 years ago.

Paul, 35, said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be chosen by local party members to contest the Bushbury South and Low Hill seat that is now vacant after my father’s passing.

“I have always been interested in politics, having grown up in a political environment and helped mum and dad at election time. I am so proud of what

they have both achieved, and also – having lived in Bushbury South and Low Hill all my life – I naturally want the best for our local area and its residents.”