Motorists face misery in Wolverhampton due to multiple roadworks

Roads will be closed in Wolverhampton

Bushbury Lane will be closed between Ripon Road and Shaw Road for Severn Trent sewer connection works until Friday.

National Express West Midlands is diverting its 32 and 33 bus services due to the roadworks.

Motorists using the busy Stafford Road are also facing delays until Friday. Gas provider Cadent is carrying out emergency works which has led to National Express apologising for delays to its 3, 4, 32 and 33 services.

Wolverhampton Council also announced a stretch of the Penn Road will be closed until Friday.

The council tweeted: "Severn Trent Water emergency works mean a temporary lane closure on Penn Road inbound, between its junctions with Pinfold Lane and Hopstone Gardens, is expected to remain in place until Friday (August 25)."

Motorists and residents in Bantock Park face delays, diversions and closures until at least September 8 as Severn Trent fixes water mains in the area.

On Severn Trent's website, a spokesman said: "Our team started work on Bradmore Road on Monday, July 10 and is due to be completed by mid-September.

"To allow us to carry out this work safely along Bradmore Road we’ve agreed with the local authority to close the road to through traffic from the junction of Birches Barn Road along Bradmore Road to the junction of Jeffcock Road.

"Please note that the road closure cannot be treated as a through road. Access to either side of the working area will be via the approved diversion route that will be signposted as you approach the working area from all routes."

National Express tweeted: "Diversion, until September 8, Bradmore Road will be closed to facilitate a water main renewal scheme by Severn Trent, the number 4 will be diverted.