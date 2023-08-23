Joy as anti-social hotspot garages in Wolverhampton set to be bulldozed

The derelict garages behind Meredith Road

The garages on Meredith Road, Fallings Park, have become a blight on the community with Wolverhampton South West MP Jane Stevenson demanding action.

A Wolverhampton Homes spokesman said: “We are in the process of clearing the site and the demolition of the garage will begin in due course.

"A feasibility study will then be carried out by site owners City of Wolverhampton Council to explore future development options.”

Mrs Stevenson MP welcomed the decision to consign the "filthy anti-social hotspots" to history.

She said: "I'm delighted that the council has now agreed to clear this site as a matter of urgency. Nobody should have to live with anti-social behaviour and drug-taking behind their homes.

"I'm keen to know if there are other sites like this in our city, and I'd urge anyone to please flag them to my office – the council proposed building on greenbelt in Fallings Park Ward when this derelict site was five minutes away."

The MP hopes the site can be developed as an example of how brownfield sites can be transformed into in-demand housing.

She added: "I hope the site can now be used for bungalows. We have a long council-waiting list for properties suitable for older people and those with disabilities.

"Similar brownfield areas have been used for a small number of bungalows, and from my time as a councillor I remember the acute need for single-story social housing in our city."