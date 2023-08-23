Firefighters stop wood blaze at Wolverhampton hotel from getting out of control

The fire involved a brazier of wood in the car park which has spread to the extractor system on the outside of the hotel

The crew of four from Wolverhampton were called to reports of a fire involving a brazier of wood in the car park of the Connaught Hotel on Tettenhall Road in Chapel Ash at around 2.50pm on Wednesday.

The crews arrived four minutes after the call to find the blaze had spread to the extractor system on the outside of the hotel. Flames extinguished within five minutes and firefighters remained at the scene to check over the extractor system.

A member of staff at the hotel said the fire had been something small which had got out of control, and praised the fire service for their quick work.

He said: "We were burning some pallets outside and left it with someone who, unfortunately, let it get out of control and as we didn't have the systems in place, we called the fire service.

"They got here very quickly and I just want to thank them for putting out the fire and making sure the building was ok afterwards.

"We think the only damage was some smoke damage against the building and no one in the hotel rooms near the fire was affected by it, so it was a small thing that could have been worse."

Two fire engines were present at the scene as firefighters checked the building for damage

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "One Brigade Response Vehicle (4x4) was in attendance at the Connaught Hotel on Tettenhall Road, crewed by four firefighters from Wolverhampton Fire Station.

"The crew were on the scene within three minutes of being mobilised.

