Trams not running between Wolverhampton and Birmingham due to vital works

Trams are not running between Wolverhampton and Birmingham due to vital work.

Normal service will resume from midday on Sunday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "Changes to service on August 20th.

"Due to essential power systems upgrade, trams will be unable to run between Wolverhampton St Georges and Edgbaston Village before 12 midday.

"A normal service will resume to all stops from midday onwards."

While trams are unable to run, Metro tickets and passes will be accepted on the following alternative transport:

  • National Express bus 79 between Wolverhampton bus station and West Bromwich bus station

  • National Express bus 74 between West Bromwich bus station and Old Square, Birmingham

  • All National Express bus services between Colmore Row and Broad Street/Hagley Road

  • West Midlands trains between Wolverhampton station and The Hawthorns, Jewellery Quarter, Snow Hill and Birmingham New Street station.

A spokesman said: "Thank you for your understanding while this essential work is taking place, to ensure that we can continue to provide a frequent and reliable service in the future."

