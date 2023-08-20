Six-hour closure on road between Codsall and Wolverhampton due to works

It will take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Sunday, August 20 on Codsall Road.

The number 5 bus to Codsall will go to Codsall Road, Pendeford Avenue, Barnhurst Lane, Pendeford Mill Lane, Bilbrook Road and then head back to the normal line of the route.

The number 5 to Wolverhampton will do the reverse of the above.