Disappointed supporters complained Wolverhampton Council should have been prepared for the prospect of England Women reaching the final – the first time an England team has done so since 1966.
England fans hoping to cheer on the Lionesses in Sunday's historic World Cup final have complained no big screens have been organised in Wolverhampton.
