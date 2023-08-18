Wolverhampton Council slammed for not erecting big screens for England women's day of destiny

England fans hoping to cheer on the Lionesses in Sunday's historic World Cup final have complained no big screens have been organised in Wolverhampton.

England fans will not be able to watch Alessia Russo on big screens in Wolverhampton
Disappointed supporters complained Wolverhampton Council should have been prepared for the prospect of England Women reaching the final – the first time an England team has done so since 1966.

