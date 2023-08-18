Man denies murder of Wolverhampton father-of-two

A man has denied the murder of a 48-year-old father killed in Wolverhampton.

Roy Deeley-Price

Roy Deeley-Price was discovered with serious injuries in Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton on May 29 at around 7am and died at the scene.

Carl Ellitts, aged 25, of no fixed address denied his murder when appearing at Wolverhampton Court via video link from prison, where he is being held on remand.

Ellitts also denies three unrelated robbery matters, three counts of rape and two offences of assault in the days before and after Mr Deeley-Price, aged 48, was found

Mr Deeley-Price’s relatives paid tribute to him after his murder saying: “He will be sadly missed by all who loved him, whose hearts will never heal.

"He was incredibly proud of his two children and only ever wished the best for everyone. Live forever Roy – See you later."

