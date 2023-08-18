Development plans for outdated Wolverhampton market moving ahead

An artist's impression of how the interior of the new wholesale market building in Hickman Avenue, Wolverhampton, will look. Image: Halliday Meecham Architects

Located in Hickman Avenue, East Park, the site has been home to the wholesale produce market since 1972.

Proposals to bulldoze exisiting units and convert the area into a multi-purpose facility – including a newly converted wholesale market – have already been granted outline permission.

Planning bosses are now in the process of addressing works dealing with internal roads, parking and infrastructure for electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

The vehicle workshop and meals on wheels operation is being relocated to Hickman Avenue from the old depot site in Culwell Street, Heath Town.

Council facilities for street lighting, road signs, salt grit, cleaning and catering storage will also be accommodated along with parking for all associated vehicles and office space for staff.

A statement from Halliday Meecham Architects, who carried out the design work for the development, said: “The relocation is seen as supporting the economic growth of the food sector and investing in much-needed facilities for the council’s fleet, such as the electrification of vehicles.

“The site is opposite the locally listed East Park and sits in an industrial context outside of the city centre. It accommodates the existing wholesale market buildings and a number of other council facilities.

“Refurbishing the existing market building and reusing it was evaluated – however, it was not possible to keep that building and have the fleet services workshop there due to the size of the site and location of the current building.

“Vehicles regularly accessing the site include articulated lorries, refuse collection vehicles. coaches, minibuses, vans and various smaller vehicles. The existing wholesale market building will remain in operation throughout construction work,” added the statement.

“The move offers an opportunity to modernise and consolidate facilities in a new location, but critically the installation will support the transition of the council’s petrol-driven fleet to EV with purpose-designed maintenance bays.”