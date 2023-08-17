Heavy delays caused on the M6 due to seven-vehicle crash

The incident reportedly took place on the northbound carriageway of the motorway at J10 for Wolverhampton on Thursday afternoon.
Motorists have been warned of delays of around 45 minutes, with approximately six miles of congestion seen on approach to the crash.
A spokesman for National Highways has said all running lanes are now open, with some residual delays beginning to ease.
Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group are reportedly on the scene.
More updates to follow.
All lanes are now open on the #M6 northbound within J10 (#Wolverhampton) following the earlier multi-vehicle collision.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) August 17, 2023
Delays of 45 minutes and approx. 6 miles of congestion remain on approach, please allow time for these to ease. pic.twitter.com/L77DQzLo3W