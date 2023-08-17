Heavy delays caused on the M6 due to seven-vehicle crash

The incident took place on the northbound carriageway of the M6, within J10 for Wolverhampton

The incident reportedly took place on the northbound carriageway of the motorway at J10 for Wolverhampton on Thursday afternoon.

Motorists have been warned of delays of around 45 minutes, with approximately six miles of congestion seen on approach to the crash.

A spokesman for National Highways has said all running lanes are now open, with some residual delays beginning to ease.

Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group are reportedly on the scene.

More updates to follow.