Group of youths chased by police and arrested after stealing a car from Wolverhampton retail park

West Midlands Police said the three youths were seen stealing the vehicle from Bentley Bridge Leisure Park, located in the Wednesfield of the city, on Wednesday.
But the force said the car was "soon abandoned" as the group made off towards the High Street.
A footchase then ensued before all three youths were caught and arrested, with the car having since been returned to its owner.
Today 3 youths were seen stealing a car from @bentley_bridge where they soon abandoned it and ran towards the High St.— Wednesfield North & South Police (@WednesfieldWMP) August 16, 2023
Our officers and PCSOs gave footchase and alongside colleagues from @ResponseWMP , all 3 who were quickly caught & arrested.
Car returned to its grateful owner pic.twitter.com/URTSBBBQcY