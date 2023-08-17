Group of youths chased by police and arrested after stealing a car from Wolverhampton retail park

A group of youths have been arrested after stealing a car from a Wolverhampton retail park prompting a police chase.

The three youths were arrested by police following a footchase
West Midlands Police said the three youths were seen stealing the vehicle from Bentley Bridge Leisure Park, located in the Wednesfield of the city, on Wednesday.

But the force said the car was "soon abandoned" as the group made off towards the High Street.

A footchase then ensued before all three youths were caught and arrested, with the car having since been returned to its owner.

