Doorstep scammers claiming to be council employees as residents urged to be vigilant

Salespeople are pretending to be council employees in a bid to make residents switch their internet providers.

For the purpose of these scams, salespeople claim to be working for the council in an attempt to entice people to switch their internet providers for free broadband.

Wolverhampton Trading Standards have recently been notified of several of these incidents taking place in the city and is now issuing advice to residents.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change at Wolverhampton Council, said: "Residents should note that we do not provide any service of this kind.

"Unfortunately, not everyone is trustworthy and some people will take advantage of others if they feel there is money to be made.

"Scams come in many different guises; before agreeing to an offer, give yourself time to think about it and have a chat with family, neighbours or friends.

"Most of all, if something doesn’t seem right, then follow your instincts and remember that you can politely say ‘No, thank you, and shut the door.'"

Avoid being scammed by following these tips:

Always ask for ID

Never hand over banking or financial information on the spot

Do research into the product they are offering, ask for written material such as leaflets or brochures

The salesperson may be pushy about limited time offers but this is a common tactic so do not feel pressured into a decision

If you believe you have been scammed or are not comfortable with what you have signed up to, contact your bank and they can assist you further

If you are not happy or just uncertain, politely close the door.