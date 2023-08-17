Ambulance responding to 999 call involved in crash on Wolverhampton road

A West Midlands Ambulance Service vehicle was involved in a crash with a car

The incident took place on Penn Road at around 9.03am on Thursday.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service vehicle had its blue lights and sirens activated whilst responding to a 999 call at the time of the collision.

A second ambulance was quickly despatched to respond to the emergency call.

A paramedic officer was sent to the scene, where they discovered two ambulance crew members who were thankfully uninjured.