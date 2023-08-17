Ambulance responding to 999 call involved in crash on Wolverhampton road

A car and an ambulance responding to an emergency call have been involved in a crash on a Wolverhampton Road.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service vehicle was involved in a crash with a car

The incident took place on Penn Road at around 9.03am on Thursday.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service vehicle had its blue lights and sirens activated whilst responding to a 999 call at the time of the collision.

A second ambulance was quickly despatched to respond to the emergency call.

A paramedic officer was sent to the scene, where they discovered two ambulance crew members who were thankfully uninjured.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries but did not wish to go to hospital and so was given self-care advice and discharged at the scene.

