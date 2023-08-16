Wolverhampton group awarded grant to transform open space

ConGens Group, was given £4,000 from National Grid Electricity Distribution's Green Spaces Community Fund.
Ian Peddie, the project co-ordinator for ConGens said: "“We are so grateful for this grant from the fund.
"It will enable us to build an allotment the community can utilise to grow and share produce and to connect with each other.
Green spaces are really important to good mental and physical wellbeing. This project will undoubtedly benefit people in many ways as they engage more with nature whilst injecting life back into a forgotten patch of land that can be a hive of activity for the local community.”
The group is one of more than 100 grass roots organisations, from across the Midlands, South West and South Wales, set to benefit from the £500,000 fund. The funding will support groups to enhance their local environment and create vibrant green spaces that have a positive impact on local communities.N The fund has awarded £4.3 million to good causes since 2021.