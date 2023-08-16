Wolverhampton group awarded grant to transform open space

Members of the ConGen group who have been awarded the grant

ConGens Group, was given £4,000 from National Grid Electricity Distribution's Green Spaces Community Fund.

Ian Peddie, the project co-ordinator for ConGens said: "“We are so grateful for this grant from the fund.

"It will enable us to build an allotment the community can utilise to grow and share produce and to connect with each other.

Green spaces are really important to good mental and physical wellbeing. This project will undoubtedly benefit people in many ways as they engage more with nature whilst injecting life back into a forgotten patch of land that can be a hive of activity for the local community.”