Teen arrested after allegedly racing 'suspected stolen car' at over 100mph through Wolverhampton

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhampton

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a car believed to have been stolen was allegedly driven at over 100mph through Wolverhampton.

The car was allegedly driven at more than 100mph.

The Ford Fiesta was driven through the Tettenhall Road area of the city in the early hours of the morning.

Officers on patrol saw the car, believed to be on cloned plates, at just before 2.25am passing through a red traffic light.

It failed to stop for police but collided with a kerb in Clark Road and the driver fled. After a short foot chase officers detained a young man.

Checks have shown that the car had been reported stolen in the Aldersley area earlier last month.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and vehicle theft, and remains in custody as enquiries continue.

