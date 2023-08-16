Applications open for grants which could help transform West Midland communities

Grants of up to £10,000 are being made available through the latest round of West Midlands Railway’s “Your Community, Your Fund” scheme.

The scheme is funded by the Department for Transport and aims to inspire people to get involved with the railway and supporting established groups with ideas for worthwhile projects at stations or in communities.

Now in its third year, previous “Your Community, Your Fund” projects have included schemes promoting fitness and wellbeing for rail passengers and the installation of plaques at stations promoting and celebrating the musical heritage of the West Midlands.

Cara Higgs, community strategy manager for West Midlands Railway, said: “We are excited to once again open our popular ‘Your Community, Your Fund’ scheme for applications from our communities.

“Our communities are the lifeblood of the railway and having already funded dozens of innovative schemes in previous years, we are excited to see what ideas our passengers will come up with.”

Applications must be submitted by September 14 and all projects submitted must be able to be completed by February 2024.