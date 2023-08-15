Trains cancelled between Wolverhampton and West Bromwich due to trespassers on railway

Trains have been cancelled between Wolverhampton and West Bromwich due to trespassers on the track.

Disruption is expected to last until around 2pm
Services running between Wolverhampton station and Sandwell & Dudley have been cancelled or delayed as a result of the incident.

The problem was first reported by West Midlands Railway at around 12.49pm, with disruption expected to last until around 2pm.

The railway service has said emergency services are dealing with the incident, and that the rail line has been blocked as a result.

To keep updated, passengers can visit westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/#walsall-line

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

