Disruption is expected to last until around 2pm

Services running between Wolverhampton station and Sandwell & Dudley have been cancelled or delayed as a result of the incident.

The problem was first reported by West Midlands Railway at around 12.49pm, with disruption expected to last until around 2pm.

The railway service has said emergency services are dealing with the incident, and that the rail line has been blocked as a result.

To keep updated, passengers can visit westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/#walsall-line