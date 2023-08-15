Beyonce's mother helps Black Country's hip hop lollipop man surpass 150 million views

Brian is still enjoying the day job at Rood End

Tina Knowles loved Brian Kilgallon and his son Jay's routine to her daughter's song My Power and posted the video which clocked up 9.8 million views.

The pair began sharing dance videos on TikTok during lockdown in 2020 and quickly amassed a global following including American stars including Grammy winning star Lizzo who told her millions of fans the pair "make me so happy".

Brian, who safely shepherds schoolchildren across the road outside Rood End Primary School, told the Express & Star: "If you told me when we started we would pass 150 million views with the help of Beyonce's mother I would have said you're mad.

"I would have been amazed with 100,000 but 150 million is just unbelievable, it is hard to comprehend that many people watching Jay and I doing our dances."

Known as the Hip Hop lollipop man, Brian, who used to live in Wolverhampton, is now used to being recognised and is now being embarking on a crossover to mainstream media.

The pair will be gracing our television screens this Autumn after they were invited on several programmes on the back of their internet success.

Brian said: "We have done Blankety Blank with Bradley Walsh which will be TV in the Autumn and also done Steph's Packed Lunch, and a few other things, it's like everyone wants us now, so we are saying yes to everything."

Father and son Brian and Jay, 29, did a routine to Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy's song My Power and it resonated with the former Destiny Child singer's mother Tina Bowles.

The Houston based mother of the superstar shared the video and her high praise was seen by over nine millions TikTok users.

Brian said: "Tina Knowles is so famous in America so we got 9.8 million views because of her which took us over 150 million views."

Jay has been a familiar figure on music shows including X-Factor and his memorable performance of Rice, Peas N Chicken on BBC's Project Icon which left American star Jason Derulo dumbfounded earlier this year. However, Jay has had the last laugh with his earworm novelty song clocking up millions of views on the internet.

His current project is in London so Brian is counting down the days for his son's return.

He said: "Jay will be back in ten days, we will doing more dance videos when he is back that's for sure."

Brian enjoys the dancing, and lets Jay work his magic on the internet which has seen the pensioner get a new wardrobe.

He said: "We are both influencers now, companies pay us to wear their clothes, its crazy. We had pink suits for our last video because of the Barbie film. Jay knows what he is doing, I just dance."