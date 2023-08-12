Driver arrested as dangerous driving crackdown continues

West Midlands Police have made another arrest as part of an operation targetting dangerous drivers

Officers from West Midlands Police arrested a suspected dangerous driver on Friday afternoon after seeing a car overtake in traffic, jump a red light and speed through the Lanesfield area of Wolverhampton.

The arrest is the latest in the current crackdown on dangerous driving in the region, with Operation Triton seeing targeted traffic enforcement at known hot spots.

As part of the coordinated crackdown, police have pledged an increase in around-the-clock, intelligence-led and hot spot enforcement operations to crackdown on anti-social driving and speeding, and to make it even easier for local people to report and provide evidence of dangerous behaviour on the roads.

As a further deterrent to speeding, partners will work together to lower speed limits, increase the number of average speed cameras on the region’s most dangerous roads, and use Safer Streets 5 funding to tackle anti-social driving.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A suspected dangerous driver is in our cells today after a car was seen overtaking into traffic, jumping a red light and speeding in Lanesfield.

"We're committed to cracking down on dangerous and reckless driving."