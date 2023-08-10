Protests over Wolverhampton off-licence's plans to sell higher strength drinks

Aaryan Superstores in Parkfield Road, Ettingshall

Aaryan Superstores in Parkfield Road, Ettingshall, will have its request heard by the city’s licensing chiefs next Tuesday, after the application to remove several premises licence conditions.

The shop is seeking to have the following terms removed from the present licence – no sales of single cans or bottles of alcohol with an ABV of 6.5 per cent or over to be sold; sales of alcohol are not to include any super-strength lagers or beers where strength exceeds 6.5 per cent ABV; and cider above 6.5 per cent ABV must be sold in minimum quantities of one litre.

In a statement to council committee bosses who will make a decision on the application, section leader for licensing Amitabh Singh said: “The removal of these conditions would undermine the licensing objective of the prevention of crime and disorder.

"These conditions are to create a price barrier to high-strength drinks, restricting access for problem drinkers buying just single cans/cider bottles, which is particularly favoured by street drinkers who may have alcohol dependencies.”

Senior public health specialist Ryan Hollings also told members: “Following consultation and attempts of mediation with the licence applicant, the applicant is unwilling to mediate on the original request to remove the conditions.

“As a responsible authority, we have a duty across all four licensing objectives to support the ongoing work within the city to reduce alcohol-related harm. The variation request to introduce the sale of single cans or bottles of super-strength alcohol undermines the aims to prevent increasing the likelihood of risk to those affected by alcohol-related harm.

“In addition, national evidence links single can sales of high-strength alcohol to high levels of alcohol dependence. Initiatives designed to tackle the problems associated with street drinking have removed the sale of low-priced, high-strength alcohol products, and alcohol-related crime in the area fell by 32 per cent compared to the previous year,” he added.