Photos show work being done to restore eye infirmary to former glories

The site has laid abandoned for 16 years, but work is ongoing to renovate it

The photos of the eye infirmary in Chapel Ash in Wolverhampton show a digger on site and mounds of rubble and debris from the Outpatients and A&E building next to the original tower block and the 1928 Nurses Home, both listed buildings.

Once the demolition work has been completed, the site will be transformed into 75 new luxury apartments and a healthcare development, including a special educational needs school and an eating disorder clinic.

It will bring a new life to the site, which was abandoned by the NHS in 2007 and had deteriorated, attracting multiple incidents of anti-social behaviour such as arson and assault.

In 2013, three men had to be rescued after a fire in the building that saw about 30 firefighters called to tackle the blaze.

The work goes on to renovate the site and demolish the old outpatients building

But after years of delays, an important milestone was reached with the beginning of the demolition work, marking a significant step towards the transformation of this historic site.

The next phase will see the redevelopment of the former nurse’s home and an extension to create the eating disorder clinic, along with the construction of the SEN school.

A final phase, due to commence in May 2024, will see the redevelopment of the original eye infirmary building from 1888 into apartments.