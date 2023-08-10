Pet dogs to be allowed on board trams for first time

The trial period is set to begin on August 15

Well-behaved pooches, on a lead, will be invited to travel on metro services in the region throughout the duration of the pilot scheme, which will run from August 15 until November 15.

West Midlands Metro previously only permitted assistance dogs to travel on services, but recently changed its guidelines to allow pets in secure carriers.

Now, the service is asking for customers to share their feedback.

During the pilot scheme, only one dog will be allowed per customer, with owners to be responsible for their behaviour including keeping them off the seats and cleaning up any mess.

Speaking in July, when the trial was first announced, head of quality, health, safety and environment at West Midlands Metro, Anthony Stanley, said he was "confident" the scheme would be welcomed by customers.

He added: "We have had enquiries from customers about travelling with their pets on the tram, and we felt the time was right to try it out and give the travelling public the chance to have their say.

"The trial will run for three months starting on August 15, during which time customers will be able to provide feedback on their experience of travelling with their dogs, or how dogs being allowed to travel on the tram has impacted their journey.

"We’re confident the move will be widely welcomed by a majority of customers, and we’re eager to hear the views of anyone who uses the tram between now and the end of the trial."