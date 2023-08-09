Young entrepreneurs show skills with businesses

Shaquille Hinds of Jam Lab

Young trader markets have taken place at Bilston Indoor and Outdoor Market, City Centre Market and Wednesfield Market during July and August to offer young people aged between 16 and 30 the opportunity to help kickstart or grow a business.

As part of the events, the young traders were also able to access ongoing support through Wolverhampton Council’s dedicated package for young traders.

The package includes teaming up with a mentor who has market trading experience, access to business support, four weeks’ free rent, discounted rent periods and enrolment onto the Prince’s Trust Enterprise Programme.

Products on sale at the young trader events included crafts, homemade bakes, candles, pet portraits, jewellery, flowers, home décor, crocheted items, prints and vegan-friendly products.

Rhys Linton of Irrhysistible Drinks

Of the 12 young people who took part, three were put forward to the regional finals of the national young traders competition, run by the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF), which recognises and celebrates young traders from across the UK.

The regional final will be held at the city’s Dudley Street market this Saturday.

Those who are successful in this round will progress to the competition’s national final, to be held in Stratford-upon-Avon on August 25 and 26.

The three traders who have made their way through to the regional finals are city florist Amy Haviland of Nova Blooms, Wolverhampton’s Rhys Linton of Irrhysistible Drinks, providing cocktails and shots and Birmingham-based Shaquille Hinds of Jam Lab, who makes homemade jams and preserves.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “I would really like to congratulate all the young people who took part in our young trader events.

“All of the young traders showed great enthusiasm and real talent and I want to recognise all their hard work in getting out on a stall and kick-starting their own ventures.

Flowers by Amy Haviland of Nova Blooms

“Markets can be a really great way to begin a business. Set up costs are low and stall holders can concentrate on building up great face-to-face relationships with customers.

“Any young people who are thinking of starting their own business are welcome to contact us to find out more about the support package we are offering.

“Well done to everyone who took part in our young traders markets and good luck to Amy, Rhys and Shaquille in the regional final, we’re backing you all the way.”