The development will see eight new purpose-built apartments for single women and those with families, offering a safe environment for those fleeing for their safety.

It is being led by The Haven Wolverhampton, the city’s 50-year-old charity that supports women and children who have experienced abuse and homelessness.

Wolverhampton Council has granted the land’s change of use for the project to commence.

The land, which measures 7,378 sq ft and was bought by The Haven Wolverhampton in 2005, originally had a 'no development' caveat.

The city council’s permission for development of the land is a nod to its commitment to the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and its Safe Accommodation Strategy.

It is estimated that 14,355 people aged 16-74 living in Wolverhampton experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2020 and nationally, 1.7m of women of the same age were subjected to domestic abuse in the year ending March 2022.

Across their lifetime, one in three women are subjected to physical or sexual violence.

The decision behind the development stemmed from a need for more provision of safe accommodation in the city and findings from a consultation with The Haven Wolverhampton’s service users. It was found that women were hoping for more self-contained living spaces with the option of shared communal areas.

The new apartments will also offer accessible living to those with mobility issues who need a safe space.

Popinder Kaur, CEO at The Haven Wolverhampton, said: “As we mark our 50th anniversary of The Haven, this new development further cements our mission to support women and children who are vulnerable to domestic abuse and homelessness.

"Offering accommodation to those in need, so they can live lives that are free from abuse, is the very foundation of our organisation and that’s why adding to the city’s current provision is essential.

"We are grateful that Wolverhampton Council joins us in this commitment.”

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: The Haven Wolverhampton provides a really important service to women and children who have experienced domestic abuse, and who may be at risk of homelessness as a result.

"We are delighted that its plans to create eight new apartments are going ahead.”

The development is due to start imminently now the land’s change of use has been granted.

It will be funded through The Haven Wolverhampton’s fundraising efforts and various grants.

The Haven Wolverhampton is one of the UK’s largest independent charities and refuge providers, which provides practical and emotional support services to women and children who are affected by domestic abuse and homelessness.

As part of The Haven’s 50th anniversary, it will host a charity ball on October 6 at the Grand Station, Wolverhampton.