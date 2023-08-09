Popular memory walk event set to return for charity

The walk will take in the surroundings of Chillington Hall

Compton Care’s Memory Walk event is returning to Chillington Hall in Brewood on Sunday, September 17.

This will be the charity’s third Memory Walk event at the venue, which encourages people to come together to remember the lives of loved ones and raise funds for patients and families affected by life limiting conditions.

Compton Care, which provides palliative and end of life care to local people, said it hopes that the event will appeal to supporters of all ages who wish to celebrate the life of a loved one while taking in the tranquil surroundings of the 5k route.

Starting at 11am, participants will have the opportunity to place special memory tags at the memory station with photos and messages to their loved ones.

There will also be opportunities to remember those people no longer here

Those taking part in the event will also be able to select a song in memory of their loved one, which will be played during the day.

Registration fees, which cover the running cost of the event, are £15 per person or £45 for a family ticket, which is two adults and up to four children under 18.

Early bird registration fees are £12 per person or £40 for a family ticket, if booked before midnight on Monday, August 28.

Sponsorship is also encouraged to help the charity to raise money for local people living with life limiting conditions.

Participants will receive a pin badge if they raise or donate £100 before Friday, August 18 and their very own Memory Walk 2023 t-shirt if they raise or donate £150 or more in sponsorship before Friday, September 8.

It will be a day for friends and family to get together

A selection of light refreshments will be available to order for £12 per person and includes an "Afternoon Tea in a Box" from Compton Care’s very own coffee shop, Crumbles.

Lee Newman, Compton’s Head of Fundraising, said: “We’re so pleased to announce the return of our Memory Walk event.

"It’s truly a special day that brings the local community together to celebrate the lives and memories of loved ones no longer with us.

“Supporters do not need to have a prior connection to Compton Care, everyone is welcome to join Memory Walk along with dogs.

"We’re incredibly grateful that Chillington Hall has invited us to return to their stunning grounds, which aren’t usually open to the public.”