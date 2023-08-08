Wolverhampton Railway Station photography exhibition focuses on mental health

Darran, front, and Joval - two of the people featured in the exhibition

The Hope Exhibition was commissioned by mental health charity St Andrew’s Healthcare to break the stigma of complex mental health and to demonstrate how hope can have a positive effect on a person’s life. The charity has branches in Birmingham, Northampton and Essex,

The display includes portraits of five people who have all been sectioned at some point due to varying mental health difficulties. Each individual is captured holding an object that holds significant or sentimental meaning to them because it gave them hope along the way.

In a separate shot they were captured with a St Andrew’s Healthcare staff member, chosen by the patient for the support they gave along their recovery journey.

David Collyer, the manager of Wolverhampton Railway station said: “We are excited and very privileged to be hosting this impactful exhibit within our busy station.

"Raising awareness of complex mental health is extremely important and we were honoured to play a small part in this campaign.

"We’re hoping our passengers will see the display and it might encourage important conversations to be had, which could lead to those who need it getting help.

“Train stations are a valued part of our community and we are thrilled to be supporting the mental health charity St Andrew’s Healthcare which carries out much of its work within the Midlands.

"We encourage as many people as possible to come down and take a look.”