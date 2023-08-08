Night of quizzing fun set to benefit women's welfare charity

Steve Saul and Dicky Dodd will again be the quizmasters for the big night. Photo: The Haven

The Haven Wolverhampton will be hosting its fourth Haven quiz night as a way of raising much-needed funds to help continue its work with women and children affected by domestic abuse.

The quiz night on Wednesday, September 13 will be hosted by local radio legend and presenter Dicky Dodds and quiz master Steve Saul and will take place at Fordhouses Cricket Club, with a fully stocked bar, raffle and extra games during the night, all sponsored by Paycare.

Entry is £5 per person in teams of four, with admission for a team of four being £20, plus a 50p booking fee.

Hayley Powell, senior fundraiser at The Haven said: "Our Haven Big Quiz Nights are a great mid-week treat, hosted by the fabulous Dicky Dodd and ran by our superb quiz master Steve Saul, and it’s a night of laughter and entertainment.

"At the same time, these quizzes help to raise essential funds to ensure the services of The Haven can remain a beacon of hope for those fleeing from the fear of abuse.

"Bring your friends, family or work colleagues along and out your knowledge to the test, we hope to see you on September 13."

The quiz night takes place on Wednesday, September 13 takes place at Fordhouses Cricket Club on Wobaston Road in Wolverhampton, starting at 10pm.