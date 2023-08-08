Upcoming road closures around Black Country and Staffordshire to be aware of

The most recent list of road closures contains roads looked after by National Highways only.

Some will cause minor delays of around 10 minutes or less, while others may add an extra 30 minutes to journeys.

Wolverhampton road closures

• A4510, until to 5pm on Wednesday, August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54/A4510 westbound, junction two, 24 hour lane closure for junction development works.

• A449, until 6am on Saturday, August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 both directions junction two to junction three, lane and carriageway closures for street lighting upgrades.

Staffordshire road closures

• A5, until 6am on Saturday, August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both direction Wall to Churchbridge, lane closure for grass cutting.

Walsall road closures

• M6, until 11.59pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 10 to junction nine, 24/7 lane closures for junction 10 improvement scheme.

• M6, until 6am December 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 9 to junction 10A, lane closures and slip road carriageway closures for major scheme works at, junction 10.

• M6, until 6am on Sunday, August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9, lane closures for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

• M5, until 6am on Friday, August 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, M6, junction 9 to M5, junction 1, carriageway closure for barriers - permanent.

• M6, from 9pm on Wednesday, August 12, until 6am on Monday, August 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction nine exit and entry slip road, lane and slip road carriageway closures.

Sandwell road closures

• A4123, until 6am on Thursday, August 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 both directions junction one to junction 3, Lane and carriageway closures for signage upgrades.

• M5, from 9pm on Monday, August 14 to 6am on Friday, August 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction eight to junction six and junction seven southbound, entry slip road, slip road carriageway closure and lane closures with single lane running for drainage works.