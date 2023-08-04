Wolverhampton palliative care charity begins renovation of inpatient unit

The appeal aims to help renovate the Inpatient Unit, where members of staff like Lynda provide care.

Compton Care has started work on the major project at its Compton Hall site in Wolverhampton.

All 18 rooms, which provide 24-hour care, treatment and support to people living with a life limiting illness and distressing symptoms, transformed to create a more homely and therapeutic environment for patients and their families, are included in the transformation.

New features will include practical panelling and clever storage to hide medical equipment creating a visually less clinical environment and individual lighting and temperature controls so patients can adjust for their own comfort.

There will also be colourful bedding and soft furnishings to create a more relaxing feel to each room and modern, interactive TV screens so patients can connect with friends and family members remotely, giving them more time together regardless of where in the world they are.

Work is under way and patients are expected to start benefitting from the new rooms from September. Compton Care is working with architects, LIP Medical Healthcare Design and Summit Electrical Engineers on the project, which is being carried over the next 12 months.

The inpatient unit will not close and there will be no impact on patients currently being cared for on the Unit as work is being phased to minimise any disruption.

To fund this vital work, the charity has launched its Home Away from Home appeal to encourage donations from the local community.

It is hoping to raise £25,000 through the appeal, which would renovate one complete room and provide comfort and the feeling of home, while away from home, for people with life limiting conditions.

The total cost of the renovation project is £450,000, which will be funded through a variety of support including trusts, grants and corporate partners.

Rachel Overfield, chief executive officer and director of nursing at Compton Care said: “While completely safe and fit for purpose, we last refurbished our Inpatient Unit rooms more than 10 years ago.

"We are striving to transform our rooms into therapeutic, and serene spaces and to future proof them with the introduction of modern technology.

“As well as helping patients and their families relax and feel more comfortable during their time on the Inpatient Unit, we know that environments can have a direct impact on symptom management especially when it comes to colours, lighting and distractions.

"People can expect the same expert clinical care but in surroundings that feel more homely and will have a positive impact on their wellbeing.”

Lisa Needham, whose mum was cared for by Compton at the end of her life, said: "As a family, we can't speak highly enough of the team at Compton Care, they truly are fantastic.