Black Country Scouts being transferred from boiling hot Jamboree site where 400 youngsters need treatment

The giant jamboree in South Korea

Concern mounted after seeing reports showing the scouts in distress due to extreme heat and a lack of shelter from the blazing sun on the giant Jamboree site.

Scouts from Halesowen, Wombourne, Bilston and Halesowen flew out to South Korea on July 29 after raising as much as £3,500 through charity events to go on "the trip of a lifetime".

However, UK Scouts admitted they were being forced to "work hard" to provide "enough food, water and shelter to sustain" the young people at the Jamboree.

All the UK's 4,500 scouts are now being transferred from the Jamboree to hotels in South Korea's capital Seoul including the 20 plus Scouts from the West Mercia Scout Unit based in Wolverhampton.

UK Scouts released a statement about the situation after telling individual scouts and their parents not to speak to journalists about their ordeal. Local Scout social media accounts also stopped comments being posted.

The UK Scouts statement said: "UK Scouts are transferring our young people and adult volunteers from the Jamboree site at SaeManGeum to Seoul.

"We will start moving our people to hotel accommodation over the next two days. As we are the largest contingent, our hope is that this helps alleviate the pressure on the site overall."

Attending the World Scout Jamboree is often the highlight of any scout's years of membership with the chance enjoy activities with other young people across from across the world.

The statement added: "We know that may be a disappointment for some and we will continue the Jamboree experience in Seoul, working with Korean authorities on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in Korea. Young people will travel home as originally planned from 13 August.

"While we have been on site at the Jamboree, the UK volunteer team has worked extremely hard with the organisers, for our youth members and adult volunteers to have enough food and water to sustain them, shelter from the unusually hot weather, and toilets and washing facilities appropriate for an event of this scale."

More than 43,000 scouts from across the world are attending the Jamboree with the UK having the largest contingent with over 4,500.

A makeshift hospital was created at the Jamboree site due to the sheer numbers of people suffering from symptoms such as headaches, dizziness and nausea.

UK Scouts would not confirm or deny whether any of those being treated were from the West Midlands.

A UK Foreign Office spokesman said: "Consular officials are on site to support attendees as planned and in line with standard practice for such events," a spokesperson for the Foreign Office added.