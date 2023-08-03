More people than ever taking up free health checks

The health checks are taking place at the Mander Health Hub in Wolverhampton

The NHS Health Checks, which are available to eligible 40 to 74-year-olds once every five years, have been taken up by nearly 3,000 people across Wolverhampton across the first three months of the year, higher than the same period across other parts of the region.

The checks assess the individual’s health and identifies relatively simple lifestyle changes they could make to lower their risk of developing serious but preventable conditions such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers and dementia.

In addition, 960 more checks were completed in Wolverhampton between April and June, compared to the same period last year.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for Adults and Wellbeing, said: "It's great that so many more people in Wolverhampton are coming forward for their NHS Health Check when it is due; it's free and will help you to take steps to maintain or improve your health.

"It only takes about 30 minutes and you’ll be asked some simple questions, such as family history and choices which may put your health at risk.

"Your height, weight and blood pressure will be recorded and there will also be a simple blood test to check your cholesterol level.

"You will be provided with your results and given advice on any steps you might need to take to reduce the risk of developing heart disease, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease."

Wolverhampton is also currently trialling online NHS Health Checks, giving people the opportunity to complete their regular health check from the comfort of home.

Some eligible residents may receive an invitation via SMS or email from their GP practice to complete much of their NHS Health Check online, should they wish.

Everyone else will continue to be offered an in-person check in the usual way.

Councillor Jaspal said: "If you are sent an invitation for a digital health check you will be invited to answer a series of questions online which will give you a better understanding of your health status.

"You may also be offered a blood test at home or be asked to book an appointment to come in for a blood test and blood pressure reading.

"If you choose to be sent a home blood test kit you will be sent full instructions on how to collect the sample and return it to the lab.

"If you think your NHS Health Check is overdue, please speak to your GP practice.

"And please remember, if you are concerned about any aspect of your health, contact your GP practice to discuss these – please don't wait for an invitation for your NHS Health Check."

Alternatively, NHS Health checks are being offered at the Health Hub in the Mander Centre Upper Mall, opposite Ryman, with no appointment necessary.