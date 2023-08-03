Council tight-lipped over Wolverhampton venue licence review after wedding party shooting

The Gujarati Association in Mander Street, Wolverhampton, where shots were fired on July 1

West Midlands Police made an application to Wolverhampton Council to review the licence of Sitara Hall, in Mander Street, as the force said it was "associated with serious crime and disorder".

More than 100 people were at the Gujarati Association on Mander Street, Merridale, when the drama unfolded at around 9.30pm on July 1.

Wolverhampton Council's statutory licensing sub-committee met on Monday to review the premises licence for the venue, but the meeting was held behind closed doors with press and members of the public excluded.

The council said it was restricted due to there being "information relating to any action taken or to be taken in connection with the prevention, investigation or prosecution of crime".

The authority has also remained tight-lipped over the committee's decision, saying: "There is a live investigation so it remains exempt at this stage."

The Gujarati Association runs Sitara Hall next door.

The hall was established in 2014 and caters for events with a maximum capacity of 500 people.

A message on the association's website reads: "Our hall is perfect for all events; with a maximum capacity of 500 people, we can cater to all of your needs.

"Sitara Hall is next to our GA Hall, so we can offer the use of both halls to cater for your event.

"The Sitara Hall is an ideal location for events in Wolverhampton; easy accessibility to motorway junctions, close to the city centre and surrounded by hotels as required."

Shamail Malik, of Lynton Avenue, Wolverhampton, was charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; driving while disqualified and handling stolen goods, in connection with the incident.

The 21-year-old appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court last month and the case was sent for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court tomorrow.

West Midlands Police continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can get in touch via 101 or live chat on on the police force's website, quoting log 4353 of July 1, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.