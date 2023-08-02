Drones to the rescue! Drones to help saved lost dogs

PHOTOGRAPH: Rebecca (Operations Director at Drone to Home), Travis the sniffer dog, Phil James (Founder of Drone to Home)

Drone to Home, a Wolverhampton-based dog charity, has partnered with drone provider, Coptrz, to increase the chances of Wolverhampton dog owners reuniting with their beloved pets.

The advanced thermal drones will empower the charity's volunteers to swiftly respond to cases of missing dogs in various scenarios and locations across Wolverhampton.

Phil James, CEO and founder of Drone to Home, said: "The drone technology and training provided by Coptrz is game-changing for us as a charity and will make a tremendous difference to dog loves across Wolverhampton who may have lost their pet.

"The drones provided will allow a greater detection rate due to their powerful thermal capabilities, and so we now need the help of local volunteers - with an interest in flying drones or saving pets - to help us uncover more dogs across the region."

The volunteer-led charity, which has so far saved over 1,900 dogs across the UK since launching, will now be capable of scanning a four-square-mile radius within just 20 minutes.

Amanda Speight, director of operations and Coptrz, said: "When we found out about the invaluable work the Drone to Home charity is doing, we jumped at the chance to get involved and lend our support.

"A lot of the team here are dog owners and know the anguish it can cause if a four-legged friend goes missing. It's extremely rewarding to know our drone technology and volunteer training is going to enable the charity to expand its search across Wolverhampton."