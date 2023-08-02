Council leisure centres launch more free SEND sessions during summer

Aldersley Leisure Village will be one of three venues offering SEND activities across the summer holidays

Wolverhampton Council's WV Active leisure centres are launching a programme of activities for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and their families during the summer holidays.

These include Swimming for SEND children and their families at WV Active Bilston–Bert Williams, racket sports including badminton, table tennis or short tennis at WV Active Aldersley and WV Active Bilston–Bert Williams, and SEND Scoot and Ride, offering children and young people the chance to ride their bicycle or scooter on the track at WV Active Aldersley.

There is also SEND Move and Dance at WV Active Aldersley and SEND Multi Sports at WV Active Aldersley and WV Active Bilston-Bert-Williams, with separate sessions for children aged three to 11 and young people aged 12 to 25.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Adults and Wellbeing, said: "Our aim is for all our sessions to be inclusive

"However, we understand that children and young people with a SEND diagnosis may need specific sessions to meet their needs, and so we are delighted to launch this bespoke programme."

The SEND activities are free to children and young people who are residents of Wolverhampton.

Parents and carers are asked to ensure that they have set up a free Junior Pay as You Go account in the child or young person's name, which can be created online at wvactive.leisurecloud.net/JoinAtHome/.

They are also asked to show their 2023-24 Council Tax bill, a recent utility bill or valid driving license at one of the leisure centres to validate the account so they can book and attend activities.

Sessions can be booked by calling 01902 551010, going into the centre or online at wvactive.leisurecloud.net/Connect/.

When booking online, parents and carers should login using the details from their child's Pay as You Go account and select ‘Make a Booking.’

Separately, the council has provided funding to Voice4Parents, the SEND parent carer support group, for its Summer Short Break Leisure Programme, offering a range of activities that are inclusive for children and young people with SEND as well as their siblings.