Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton charity gets ready to mark 50th anniversary with glitzy ball

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonWolverhampton entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

A charity is getting ready to mark its 50th anniversary by hosting a charity ball.

The Haven Wolverhampton is getting ready for its 50th anniversary charity ball. Pictured from left, Katie Ecclestone, Hayley Powell and Chloe Evans
The Haven Wolverhampton is getting ready for its 50th anniversary charity ball. Pictured from left, Katie Ecclestone, Hayley Powell and Chloe Evans

The Haven Wolverhampton, which supports women and children who are vulnerable to abuse and homelessness, is hosting the black-tie event at Grand Station Wolverhampton on October 6.

People are invited to come and celebrate in their most stylish attire.

The evening will start with a drinks reception and will be followed by a three-course meal.

Entertainment is planned for the evening, including live vocals from The Voice’s Megan Reece, casino games and a disco to dance the night away.

The Haven Wolverhampton is a charitable organisation that provides practical and emotional support services to women and children, living in and outside of its safe accommodation.

It helps survivors to live free from abuse, build resilience, improve their health, and create skills and experience needed to live independently.

Tickets for The Haven Wolverhampton’s 50th anniversary charity ball are on sale now.

Standard tickets are £70 per person or VIP tables are available, which means guests have a table at the front (front two rows) as well as a drinks package on arrival (a beer bucket and three bottles of wine).

These tickets are £100 per person with a minimum of 10 tickets needing to be booked.

To book visit havenrefuge.org.uk/event/50thball

Wolverhampton entertainment
Entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News