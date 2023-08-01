Wolverhampton charity gets ready to mark 50th anniversary with glitzy ball

The Haven Wolverhampton is getting ready for its 50th anniversary charity ball. Pictured from left, Katie Ecclestone, Hayley Powell and Chloe Evans

The Haven Wolverhampton, which supports women and children who are vulnerable to abuse and homelessness, is hosting the black-tie event at Grand Station Wolverhampton on October 6.

People are invited to come and celebrate in their most stylish attire.

The evening will start with a drinks reception and will be followed by a three-course meal.

Entertainment is planned for the evening, including live vocals from The Voice’s Megan Reece, casino games and a disco to dance the night away.

The Haven Wolverhampton is a charitable organisation that provides practical and emotional support services to women and children, living in and outside of its safe accommodation.

It helps survivors to live free from abuse, build resilience, improve their health, and create skills and experience needed to live independently.

Tickets for The Haven Wolverhampton’s 50th anniversary charity ball are on sale now.

Standard tickets are £70 per person or VIP tables are available, which means guests have a table at the front (front two rows) as well as a drinks package on arrival (a beer bucket and three bottles of wine).

These tickets are £100 per person with a minimum of 10 tickets needing to be booked.