MPs back Ronan's Law banning sale of Zombie knives and machetes online

Pat McFadden MP speaking in the House of Commons

The Wolverhampton South East MP arranged the family's visit to Westminster where they met Minister for Policing Chris Philp MP and his Labour Shadow Yvette Cooper.

Ronan's mother Pooja wants MPs to pass Ronan's Law, which is a ban of online sales of Zombie Knives, Machetes and Swords after her son's killer purchased 30 bladed articles online.

Mr McFadden MP, who is a member of Labour's shadow cabinet, said: "The Kanda family have shown incredible courage and determination in campaigning for ban on online sale of weapons and machetes.

"I've worked closely with the family in recent months including their visit to Parliament where we met the Home Office minister and shadow Home Office minister."

He added: "I support the family in their campaign restrict these large bladed weapons in Ronan's memory. The campaign if successful will try and ensure more families will not have to go through the agony they have."

Other Black Country MPs also support a ban on machetes, ninja swords and Zombie knives online. Seven years ago the sale of zombie knives was banned following a campaign by the Express & Star and police and crime commissioner David Jamieson.

But although possession of such weapons is now punishable by up to four years behind bars, they are still finding their way into the hands of criminals.

Retailers are still able to sell vicious blades providing they do not feature images or words. This means anyone aged 18 or over can buy machetes – which often have blades measuring more than 20 inches – from shops or online sites.

Zombie knives are still getting into the hands of youngsters

Stourbridge Conservative MP Suzanne Webb has worked with knife crime victim Ryan Passey's family and wants the killler weapons off our streets.

She said: "I cannot think of any reason why anyone would carry such a weapon unless violence is around the corner. If a ban breaks the cycle and stops injury and death then it must be seriously considered.

“Knife crime destroys lives and families and it is blighting our communities.

Marco Longhi, Conservative MP for Dudley North, who sits on the Home Office Scrutiny Committee, also wants a ban on machetes disagreeing with those who oppose legislation.

He said: “They aren’t the ones facing the mindless thugs brandishing these lethal tools. Nor do they have to witness the bloodbath of a machete attack.

“So I want to back our brave coppers and I will support legislation to remove machetes. They have no place on our high streets."