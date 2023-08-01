Brother of alleged driver in Wolverhampton death crash said he 'heard voices' telling him to make police call.

Sanjay Singh, 10, and his brother Pawanveer

Asim Khan, the brother of Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, was at home with his mother, his cousin and other family members when he was informed by his brother about the accident on the Birmingham New Road, on the evening of March 14, 2019.

Sanjay Singh, aged ten and his brother 23-month old Pawanveer died when the car they were travelling in with their mother was hit by an Audi A3, allegedly being driven by Sullaiman Khan. A call was allegedly later made to the police claiming the Audi had been stolen when in reality it was still at the scene.

Asim Khan was questioned at Wolverhampton Crown Court and said he was with his mother and cousin at the family home when he heard about the accident in a telephone call from Sullaiman,

Mr Khan said: "When my brother called me about the accident I didn't know what to do – we were all shocked to hear about it especially my mother who was traumatised."

He admitted at the time of the accident he was drinking three or four bottles of vodka a day and suffering from mental health issues.

Talbir Singh, defending, said: "How much had you been drinking that night and what made you make the two calls to police saying that the car had been stolen."

Mr Khan said: "There were voices in my head that told me to do it, I felt fine although I had been drinking vodka but I felt ok from that. We discussed what to do but there was something telling me to carry out the calls to the police to say the car was stolen."

The court heard there were a number of logged calls between Asim and another brother Adil after the crash, and one with Sullaiman but the second time he tried to call him he couldn't get through.

A previous defence statement from Khan was read out in court and said he had been having mental health issues and had heard voices telling him to call the police to try and protect his younger brother after hearing about the accident.

Khan, aged 34, of Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green denies perverting the course of justice along with Adil Khan, aged 33 of Newnham Road, Edgbaston.

Sullaiman Khan, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, has admitted causing death by dangerous driving but denies a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Hamza Shahid, aged 34, of Newbridge Road, Small Heath, denies dangerous driving and being behind the wheel of the Bentley.