Black Country has the best turnaround times for cervical screenings in England

The cervical screening team at Black Country Pathology Services are celebrating their achievement.

Black Country Pathology Services (BCPS), which analyses cervical screening samples at a laboratory in Wolverhampton, not only has the best turnaround times in the UK, but also has a 98 per cent success rate for meeting the national standard of a 14-day turnaround time from the sample being taken to the result reaching the patient by post.

Wolverhampton is the only laboratory in the country currently meeting this standard.

BCPS has had to adapt to significant upheaval over the last few years due to a UK-wide change in the provision of cervical screenings.

In 2019, cervical screening changed to become a Primary HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) test. A huge centralisation of cervical screening services led to more than 50 laboratories bidding for just nine lots across England.

In the West Midlands, Wolverhampton was the successful laboratory, becoming one of only eight laboratories in England now providing the Cervical Screening Service, receiving about 360,000 samples every year.

And the all new, fully accredited flagship laboratory, with its team of more than 60 staff, reached a landmark millionth HPV Cervical Screening test in late December 2022.

Branko Perunovic, chief medical officer for BCPS, said: "This is an outstanding achievement for a team that has, quite honestly, been through such a lot of upheaval and change over the past few years.

"It has been quite a journey to get to this point – from having to await the refurbishment of the lab to house the new service, to colleagues having to absorb a huge amount of work created by the service merger and the Covid-19 pandemic on top of all of that.

"To be best in the country on our turnaround times is amazing and I thank everyone who has contributed to this fantastic result.

"Importantly, BCPS are so proud to be the frontrunner in providing such an efficient service to our patients for whom these tests are vital."