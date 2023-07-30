Celebrity baker passing down advice to children

The youngsters at St John’s Primary Academy learn about baking from Paz Heer

Paz Heer, owner of AB Cakes, which previously had a premises in Snow Hill, started receiving invitations from primary schools in the area following his appearance at the Wolverhampton Literature Festival back in February.

The talks, including a presentation about how the 42-year-old got into baking, are tailored to each school’s curriculum.

St John’s Primary Academy in Essington were treated to a whole school assembly about growth mindset, with the pupils discovering how a career in making cakes for celebrities involves a lot of hard work and dedication.

Year 6 students also enjoyed cake decorating workshops from Mr Heer, whose celebrity clients include Arnold Schwarzenegger and Cardi B.

Paz Heer poses with his with son Aaryan at a talk at St John’s Primary Academy

He said his degree and background in Marketing, including a stint at local palliative care charity Compton Care as a Digital Marketing Officer back in 2020, also came in handy when he was later invited to be a judge for an escape room business idea at Wood Green Academy in Wednesbury.

He said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic to be able to share my journey with local school children, who will hopefully leave feeling motivated by my story.

“Pupils at Grove Primary School in Wolverhampton bombarded me with autograph requests and I was speechless.

"I’ve since been asked to do more talks in Coventry and Leicester. It’s an honour to be given this opportunity to inspire the next generation."

Mr Heer's most recent baking exploits have seen him create a birthday cake for powerlifter Karenjeet Bains, aka Athena in the BBC’s remake of Gladiators, set to air on BBC One later this year.

His latest celebrity cake creations can be viewed on his Instagram channel, pazheer.