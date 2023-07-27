Staff member killed outside Wolverhampton gym found next to lawnmower

WV Active, Aldersley Leisure Village

WV Active gym is closed "until further notice" after the tragedy which happened on Wednesday afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service revealed the staff member died at the scene after Midlands Air Ambulance staff and paramedics battled to save his life.

A WMAS spokesman said: "A man has died after an incident at the Aldersley Leisure Village off Hugh Porter Way, Wolverhampton.

"We received a call at 3.15pm on Wednesday afternoon. The Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham, which had been in the air at the time, was first on scene and was backed up by two land ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team.

"On arrival, crews found a man beside a large ride-on lawnmower."

The spokesman added: "Unfortunately he had suffered very significant injuries. He received advanced trauma care at the scene, but sadly, despite all efforts, it was not possible to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the incident.

A spokesman for the Government agency told the Express & Star: "We are aware of this incident and making inquiries."

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: “We can confirm that, following a tragic incident at WV Active Aldersley yesterday, a member of staff has sadly passed away.

"The thoughts of everyone at WV Active and the City of Wolverhampton Council are with our colleague’s family and friends at this very sad time."

He added: "The council is working with the Health and Safety Executive and West Midlands Police in response to the incident. As a result of the incident, WV Active Aldersley is currently closed until further notice."

Several police cars attended the scene on Wednesday, as well as paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service.