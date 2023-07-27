Notification Settings

Places still open for popular street racing event

By James Vukmirovic

The organisers of a popular Wolverhampton street racing event have joined forces with the city council to encourage people to enter.

Last year’s Krazy Races in Wolverhampton drew large crowds


Krazy Races is back on Monday, August 28 and organisers have said it’s not too late to grab one of the last places for their team to take part but be quick, as spaces are filling up fast.

The 2022 event brought thousands of people to the streets of the city to cheer on the riders, and Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for visitor city, Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, said he was looking to see the event coming back.

He said: “We had thousands of people come into the city to support Krazy Races last year because it's such a great, fun event for families and friends to enjoy together.

"I look forward to Krazy Races’ return to the city next month and wish it as much success.”

Sarah Belcher, Founder of Krazy Races, added: “We are over the moon to be back in Wolverhampton and are really looking forward to this year’s event, after last year.

"There’s still a few team spaces left so even more can join in the fun and we hope to see your team and supporters there.

“Local teams and businesses have really got behind this event now they know what it’s all about and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the whole council team for their continuing support and giving thousands of locals a great free day to remember.”

To find out more and to enter a team, go to krazyraces.co.uk/wolverhampton-krazy-races

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

