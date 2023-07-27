Help and advice on offer at community help event

The event will take place at the Bob Jones Community Hub in Blakenhall. Photo: Google Street Map

Help at the Hub has been organised by Wolverhampton Council and will see a wide variety of city organisations offer free advice and information to residents.

The event will take place in the Bob Jones community hub in Bromley Street, on Thursday, August 10, between 10am and 2pm.

The event has been organised by officers at the council’s Public Protection Scams Team who will be handing out free scams awareness and prevention packs.

Representatives from Access to Business, Compton Care, P3, POhWER) advocacy service, Neighbourhood safety co-ordinator, Public Protection Scams team, SUIT, City of Wolverhampton College and Wolves at Work will be available on the day.

In addition, officers from the council’s customer services team will be on hand to help residents with their queries about a number of services including council tax, benefits, blue badges and digital services support.

The customer services team will then be at the centre on the second Thursday of every month to help residents with their queries under a new scheme to offer advice on council services in local communities.

Acting leader of the council, Councillor Steve Simkins, said: “Times are hard for everyone right now and as a council we’re doing all we can to support our citizens with a wide range of help on everything from food and energy to everyday household essentials.

“People need to ensure they’re getting all they’re entitled to, so our advisors are on hand to discuss what’s available to make your money go further, as the cost of living continues to bite.

“In particular we know how expensive the summer school holidays can be for parents, so there’s a great summer of events through our Yo! Wolves programme with children having fun, keeping active and eating for free at many venues.”

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change at City of Wolverhampton Council, said: “Blakenhall will host the eighth in our popular series of Help at the Hub days that we organise to offer support for residents.

“People might be experiencing a number of difficulties during this challenging time, there are increased financial pressures which can also impact other aspects of peoples’ lives.

“We want to make sure we reach as many people as possible in local communities, to offer them advice and assistance on anything ranging from money and education to health and scam awareness.

"Please join us on August 10 for a chat about your worries.”