Michael Gove champions Wolverhampton as a city ripe for housing reform

MP Jane Stevenson pictured with Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove at the University of Wolverhampton

Mr Gove, who is the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, joined Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson as she showed him the site of the proposed Investment Zone for Wolverhampton and pushed the city’s bid.

It comes after Mr Gove unveiled a long-term plan for housing in his mission to "build a better Britain", which proposed plans to build new houses in a number of places across the country including in Wolverhampton.

MP Jane Stevenson said: "An Investment Zone would be game-changing for our city and the council recognises this. It was a great pleasure to welcome the Secretary of State, Michael Gove to Wolverhampton and speak to him about the proposals. I’m delighted he supports my campaign.

"His housing speech focused on some of things I’ve championed for years, such as beautiful city centre housing to revitalise changed local economies and also to protect our Greenbelt."

The Levelling Up Secretary said he is "committed" to supporting the MP in her drive to improve the city.

Mr Gove added: "It is a pleasure to be here in Wolverhampton, it is the department's second home and Jane is a brilliant advocate for growth and investment in Wolverhampton. I can see why the case for an Investment Zone is so compelling.