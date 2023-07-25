Youngsters have chance to learn new skills at snooker summer sessions

A big push has been made to encourage youngsters to take up snooker during the summer. Photo: EPSB

The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards (EPSB) have been working with Old Wulfrunians in the west of Wolverhampton to put on a six-week series of sessions for children aged between six and 16 to play snooker.

The sessions run every Saturday from Saturday, July 29 and every Sunday from Sunday, July 30 between 12pm and 2pm, with the first session for free and every other session costing £5, with a £20 registration fee.

World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) coach Bobby Singh will be leading the sessions alongside club stewards Jan Lilley and spoke about how the sessions came into being.

He said: "I approached the Old Wulfrunians last year about juniors snooker in the area, but the club was in a period of transition after suffering heavy losses during Covid.

"However, the newly-appointed Club Steward Jan Lilley was immediately supportive, but as the proposal had to go before committee, she advised it would take some time.

"Since Jan's arrival, the club has seen a transformation, now boasting 450 footballers ranging up to 18, 21 cricket teams, hosting charity events and even christenings.

"Along with Jan, Committee member Adrian Holles, who is also a governor at Wolverhampton Grammar, saw the potential of bringing juniors Snooker to the area.

"The club then joined the 147 Scheme operated by the EPSB (English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards, Snookers NGB) where clubs have to meet exceptional standards to be accepted including providing a safe and welcoming environment for youngsters and a child welfare officer who has Child Protection and Safeguarding training along with a club coach."

The sessions start on Saturday, July 29 at Old Wulfrunians, 253A Castlecroft Road, Wolverhampton.