Man bailed after disorder near Wolverhampton pub

A photo of the scene on Penn Road

The 31-year-old man was later bailed while police inquiries continue.

Paramedics found one man with injuries when they attended Penn Road at around 9.23pm on Wednesday last week. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident happened near to The Mount Tavern Pub, with some residents describing the incident as a "brawl" involving several people.

A resident described the scene as a "massive brawl", with police and ambulance crews present for some time.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.23pm to reports of an assault on Penn Road, Wolverhampton.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man with injuries not believed to be life threatening. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to hospital for further assessment.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to disorder in Penn Road, Wolverhampton, at just after 9.35pm on Wednesday (19 July).